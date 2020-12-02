Seasonably mild temperatures show no sign of slowing in early December

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The last two days featured highs in the 30s, but midweek brings a return to 40°+ temperatures.

Highs through the next seven days remain at or above-average.

Midweek climb:

Say goodbye to high temperatures in the 30s, at least for now. Beginning Wednesday, temperatures in the 40s appear possible as high pressure build across the Midwest.

Don't let the seasonably mild afternoon fool you, because Wednesday morning's temperatures are quite chilly. Unlike Tuesday, wind chills aren't in the single-digits, so take that as a glass half full.

Wind chills early Wednesday fell to near 20°.

High pressure overhead keeps the weather pattern quiet Wednesday, with northwesterly winds of five to ten miles per hour. This could add a bit of a wind chill, especially in the shade.

Sunshine sticks around:

Wednesday isn't the only day featuring sunshine. In fact, with a blocking pattern in place, high pressure keeps sunny skies going all the way through the end of the work week.

A developing low pressure area over Oklahoma remains well to the south of the Stateline, but it might provide a bit more clouds overnight Thursday into Friday. Despite the temporary increase in cloud cover, the weather remains dry through much of the weekend.

Few flurries Sunday?:

Models disagree on exactly how the upcoming weekend plays out, with one model showing snow showers and another one keeping conditions dry.

Light flurries possible Sunday.

Most areas remain dry. While model differences exist, snow chances remain minimal for Sunday.

Regardless of what plays out this weekend, any snow that does manage to fall is going to remain light. Accumulations as of this writing do not appear likely either.

Longer range outlook:

It's early December and this is the month where the Stateline receives the most snow typically. Confidence through the middle of December is high that a disruptive snowstorm isn't likely, as global models depict a benign weather pattern.