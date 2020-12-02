Skip to Content

Schmelzer leads UW-Milwaukee to win at Marquette

New
5:11 pm Top Sports Stories
King Schmelzer
Former NIC-10 stars Jordan King and McKaela Schmelzer faced off for the 2nd straight year. This photo is from their 2019 showdown.

MILWAUKEE (WREX) — Harlem grad McKaela Schmelzer scored 15 points, while holding Hononegah grad Jordan King in check, leading UW-Milwaukee to a 64-55 win at Marquette.

Schmelzer got off to a hot start, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to start the scoring for the Lady Panthers. She then hit a step-back jumper and another 3-pointer as part of an 11-0 UW-Milwaukee run to end the first half, giving them a 30-12 lead heading into the locker room.

Schmelzer put the game away late on a blow-by drive for a layup, using her speed to her advantage. She also knocked down a couple of late free throws to seal the game up, helping her team improve to 3-0 on the season.

King struggled offensively after scoring a career-high 20 points in the season opener. She went scoreless, going 0-8 from the field, but did contribute 3 assists and 2 blocks.

Derek Bayne

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Skip to content