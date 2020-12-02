Schmelzer leads UW-Milwaukee to win at Marquette

MILWAUKEE (WREX) — Harlem grad McKaela Schmelzer scored 15 points, while holding Hononegah grad Jordan King in check, leading UW-Milwaukee to a 64-55 win at Marquette.

Schmelzer got off to a hot start, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to start the scoring for the Lady Panthers. She then hit a step-back jumper and another 3-pointer as part of an 11-0 UW-Milwaukee run to end the first half, giving them a 30-12 lead heading into the locker room.

Schmelzer put the game away late on a blow-by drive for a layup, using her speed to her advantage. She also knocked down a couple of late free throws to seal the game up, helping her team improve to 3-0 on the season.

King struggled offensively after scoring a career-high 20 points in the season opener. She went scoreless, going 0-8 from the field, but did contribute 3 assists and 2 blocks.