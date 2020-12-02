Skip to Content

Rockford Fire responds to basement fire that leaves $2,500 in damages

Rockford fire department

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Tuesday evening basement fire in the 2200 block of S. Fifth St. leaves $2,500 in damages.

Rockford Fire says they responded to reports of smoke coming from a vacant home. Once there, first units found a small fire in the basement of a two-story home.

Crews were able to control the fire through a basement window and extinguished remaining hot spots after entering the home.

Fire authorities determined that it was a mattress that was burning in the basement. However, the fire remains under investigation.

Rockford Fire says there were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

isanchez

