Rockford City Council passes Capital Improvement Program

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Monday night the Rockford City Council passed the FY 2021-2025 Capital Improvement Program, or CIP, providing a significant investment in the city’s infrastructure.

$129 million is set to go towards the five-year program with funding coming from the city's 1% sales tax, state, federal and general CIP funds.

Highlights include:

  • Resurfacing neighborhood streets and allies
  • Improving the safety and mobility of pedestrians by repairing sidewalks, installing new intersection curb ramps and improving multi-use paths
  • Reconstruction of Whitman Street west of the Rock River
  • Improving the 11th Street corridor
  • Reconstructing roadways on Charles Street
  • Turning both Church Street and North Main Street to two-way traffic from Cedar Street to John Street downtown.

Click here to see the entire project.

