Rockford City Council passes Capital Improvement Program

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Monday night the Rockford City Council passed the FY 2021-2025 Capital Improvement Program, or CIP, providing a significant investment in the city’s infrastructure.



$129 million is set to go towards the five-year program with funding coming from the city's 1% sales tax, state, federal and general CIP funds.

Highlights include:

Resurfacing neighborhood streets and allies

Improving the safety and mobility of pedestrians by repairing sidewalks, installing new intersection curb ramps and improving multi-use paths

Reconstruction of Whitman Street west of the Rock River

Improving the 11th Street corridor

Reconstructing roadways on Charles Street

Turning both Church Street and North Main Street to two-way traffic from Cedar Street to John Street downtown.

