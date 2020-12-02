Rockford City Council passes Capital Improvement Program
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Monday night the Rockford City Council passed the FY 2021-2025 Capital Improvement Program, or CIP, providing a significant investment in the city’s infrastructure.
$129 million is set to go towards the five-year program with funding coming from the city's 1% sales tax, state, federal and general CIP funds.
Highlights include:
- Resurfacing neighborhood streets and allies
- Improving the safety and mobility of pedestrians by repairing sidewalks, installing new intersection curb ramps and improving multi-use paths
- Reconstruction of Whitman Street west of the Rock River
- Improving the 11th Street corridor
- Reconstructing roadways on Charles Street
- Turning both Church Street and North Main Street to two-way traffic from Cedar Street to John Street downtown.
