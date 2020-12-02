Report: Climate change damaging more World Heritage sites

GENEVA (AP) — A leading conservation agency is warning that climate change is increasingly damaging the U.N.’s most cherished heritage sites. The International Union for Conservation of Nature is reporting that Australia’s Great Barrier Reef and dozens of other Natural World Heritage sites are facing severe threats. Climate change has lead to shrinking glaciers, increasing fires, floods and droughts, and the bleaching of coral reefs. Those and other troubles are facing 83 of the 252 World Heritage Sites listed by UNESCO, the U.N. cultural agency. A new report says 30% of those sites are of “significant concern” and 7% are in “critical” shape.