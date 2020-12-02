Pasadena bucks LA County order, keeps outdoor dining going

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The city of Pasadena has kept outdoor dining open despite Los Angeles County restricting restaurants to takeout to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. A surge of COVID-19 cases last week in the nation’s most populous county led to a three-week end to outdoor dining and then a broader stay-home order that took effect Monday. Officials in the city famous for its Rose Parade said they chose more aggressive enforcement because Pasadena is smaller than other cities in the county and can more closely monitor its 600 restaurants. But it announced more restrictions Tuesday, saying only people in the same household can gather, which applies to outdoor seating.