One person suffers ‘serious’ injuries after 4-car crash in Roscoe

ROSCOE (WREX) — Two people are charged after a 4-car crash in Roscoe leaves one person with "serious" injuries.



The Roscoe Police Department says the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection Highway 251 and McDonald Rd.



Police say a vehicle driving southbound on Highway 251 hit another vehicle at the intersection. A total of four vehicles were involved in the crash.



One of the drivers was taken to the hospital with what police call "serious" injuries.



Two people were charged in the crash.

Stephanie Reinecke, 43, of Roscoe, was charged with Driving Under the Influence of a Drug, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and Failing to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.

Alexander K. Stavn, 31, of Janesville, was also charged with Driving on a Revoked Driver’s License and Operating a Vehicle without a Required Ignition Interlock Device.

The crash is still under investigation.