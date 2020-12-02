NIU Football staying positive through MAC COVID-19 protocols

DEKALB (WREX) — The NIU football team hasn't had the year that they had hoped for, but in a year where some teams don't get to play, there's a different sense of gratitude towards taking the field everyday.

"I think we have the best protocol in the country, I thought the MAC did an excellent job with the protocols, our testing procedures," said Head Coach Thomas Hammock. "I think our kids buy into it, believe in it. At the same time, when they're not around us they're wearing their masks, they're socially distanced. They're doing the things necessary to allow them to come back week to week to play."

Coach Hammock knows that even though his team is playing, the COVID-19 pandemic remains on everyone's minds.

"It's something that you worry about daily, from the meeting, when they go to eat, when they eat to when they're in the weight room, to when you travel, to when you practice, to the locker room," said Hammock. "You worry about all of those different scenario's and situations."

As much as the players are missing out on a real college experience, all they want to do is be on the field, doing all they can to make sure that continues.

"On campus, when we're not together on the field, we just stay in our bubble, because we have a bubble." said freshman running back Harrison Waylee. "We don't let anyone penetrate because we know how important this is and how important it is for us to stay safe."

NIU looks to get their first win at home against Toledo Saturday at 11 a.m.