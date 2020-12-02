‘My God, we’re scared’: Serial attacks put a suburb on edge

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A series of random attacks on men in a Boston suburb has angered city leaders, frustrated police and frightened residents. Police in Waltham say there have been at least 10 attacks in the city since Nov. 10. Some were so severe that the victims required hospitalization. Police say the attacks come without warning, after dark and usually from behind. The victims are hit so hard on the head with some sort of blunt object that they are often knocked to the ground and require medical attention. Unnerved residents are changing their routines, not going out at night and paying more attention to their surroundings.