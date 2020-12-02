Mild and sunny weather won’t stop for a while

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Warm and dry weather stays locked over the Stateline for the next week, leaving the area feeling un-December-like for a long stretch.

Mild for now:

The weather won't change much over the next week and a half. A quiet pattern keeps the storm track just enough away from the Stateline. This leads to precipitation dancing around us, and any weather systems that would change our temperature also avoiding us.

In the mean time, look for highs in the low 40's nearly every day through next Friday. This isn't very warm for this time of year, but it is a few degrees above average each day. At night, temperatures fall into the middle 20's. The conditions are cold, but not as cold as they usually are this time of year.

The weather remains sunny and mild for a long stretch, including this weekend.

On top of the milder weather, look for the sky to remain mostly sunny and dry. The only exception could be Sunday, when a storm system gets just close enough to provide some clouds and a very slight chance for flurries.

Next week stays roughly the same: a bright sunny sky, dry weather, and temperatures staying in the low 40's. Late in the week, temperatures may dip into the upper 30's.

Where is La Niña?:

Going into the winter, La Niña looked to be a major factor in our winter weather. Thus far in early December, we see the opposite.

La Niña usually brings wetter than normal weather to the Midwest.

La Niña changes the jet stream throughout the winter, usually leading to a stormier winter for us. Whether we get more rain or more snow all depends on the temperature. We usually see a wetter winter either way.

In this case, La Niña is out of the way for a few weeks. This keeps us dry instead of seeing multiple weather systems. Don't get used to the quiet weather, or think La Niña won't come into play.

While we are dry for a while, there are signs that La Niña takes over this month and this winter.

There are signs that the traditional La Niña pattern takes over as this month and this winter go along. Over the second half of this month, the weather pattern looks more active. This all can change a little since we are 2 weeks away, but we see a few storms trying to hit the Stateline.

For now, enjoy the quiet and mild weather. Eventually, we may see rain and snow a little more often as we get deeper into winter.