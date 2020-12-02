Mertz ready to bounce back as No. 18 Badgers host 10 Indiana

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is in an unfamiliar position. He is trying to bounce back from a loss for the first time in his career Saturday when the 18th-ranked Badgers host No. 10 Indiana. Mertz threw three interceptions and lost a fumble in a 17-7 loss at Northwestern. Now he faces an Indiana defense that has picked off 16 passes to lead all Bowl Subdivision teams. Mertz says it seems that most of Indiana’s interceptions have resulted from pressure that forces quarterbacks into making bad throws.