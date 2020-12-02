Illinois reports highest one-day death toll from COVID-19

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois saw its highest one day death toll from COVID-19 on Wednesday.



The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 238 deaths on Wednesday, surpassing the previous record of 191 record set back in May. The state has now reported 12,639 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began in March.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker offered condolences to families of those lost.

"To those 238 sets of families, friends and loved ones, as well as the thousands more who preceded them, I offer my deepest and sincerest condolences," said Gov. Pritzker.

Both the governor and health leaders acknowledged there was a lag in reporting from some health departments over the past few days. The governor says the state is still sifting through the data to find out how many were delayed in reporting.

"It's very hard to tell with the initial information that we get," said Gov. Pritzker. "It's just a fact of life that hospitals don't all report exactly the same" or at the same time."

The governor also provided clarification on something he said on Tuesday, regarding the first shipment of the vaccine for the virus.



Gov. Pritzker says if the state does receive 109,000 dosages from Pfizer, as they expect, they will be able to put that into 109,000 people. And they'll get a second dose a few weeks later.



On Tuesday, the governor said if the state received 109,000 dosages, it would go to 54,500 people because it's a two-dose vaccine.