Illinois records single-day record of 238 coronavirus deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Deaths related to the coronavirus pandemic in Illinois have topped 200 for the first time. The record 238 fatalities reported Wednesday was nearly one-quarter higher than the previous high, set during the spring onslaught of the illness. The deaths were accompanied by 9,757 new cases of COVID-19, the malady caused by coronavirus infection. That was a drop from Tuesday’s newly confirmed cases. The previous high for deaths was 192 on May 13, when there were just 1,677 new cases. Overall, in nine months of the pandemic, there have been 12,639 deaths among 748,603 infections.