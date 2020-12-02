IDPH: Region 1’s positivity rate for COVID-19 increases slightly, back at 15 percent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 has increased again in Region 1.



As of Nov. 29, the region's rolling positivity rate went back up to 15%. This is only the second increase of the region's positivity rate in the past 17 days, according to IDPH's data.



Here's a look at the positivity rate for each county in Region 1 as of Nov. 29:

Boone County: 19.6%

Carroll County: 9.2%

DeKalb County: 12.2%

Jo Daviess County: 9.2%

Lee County: 17.4%

Ogle County: 15.7%

Stephenson County: 14.7%

Whiteside County: 14.4%

Winnebago County: 15.7%

Statewide, health officials released 9,757 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus on Wednesday, along with 238 more deaths. IDPH says some data being reported today is delayed from the weekend and the previous holiday weekend.



Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 748,603 cases and 12,639 deaths since the pandemic began.



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 85,507 specimens for a total 10,699,586. As of last night, 5,764 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,190 patients were in the ICU and 714 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 25 – December 1, 2020 is 12.5%.