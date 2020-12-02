Hungarian politician resigns party after Belgium party bust

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A former European Parliament lawmaker from Hungary has resigned from his country’s ruling party after being swept up in a scandal involving what media reports called an orgy that Brussels police broke up amid a covornavirus lockdown. Jozsef Szajer resigned as a member of Hungary’s ultra-conservative Fidesz party in a one-sentence letter Wednesday, ending a 30-year career with the political party he co-founded. Szajer gave up his seat in the European Union legislature on Sunday and acknowledged Tuesday that he had attended the Brussels party. Belgian media reported that police had disrupted a sex party attended by two dozen men above a café, and that a Fidesz MEP, had attempted to flee the scene.