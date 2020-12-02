Helping Hands Toy Drive continues in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — The Village of Machesney Park teamed up with a local church once again this year to make sure area kids have gifts this Christmas.

The 12th annual Helping Hands Toy Drive is underway at the Machesney Park Village Hall.

This year, the village wants to bring in enough toys for 300 kids in the stateline.

Then-Mayor Tom Strickland started the event when he noticed many families in the area didn't have enough gifts for their kids.

"To think that there are families and children that may not even experience the joys that we did when we were children," Tim Firm, minister at North Park Church of Christ said. "This enables them to have some of that joy brought into their life. They should be able to experience it themselves."

If you want to receive presents, you can join the waitlist by reaching out to North Park Church of Christ at 815-633-4253.

To donate toys, bring them to Machesney Park Village Hall at 300 Roosevelt Dr through Dec. 11.