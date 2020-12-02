Skip to Content

Gold Krugerrand donated to Salvation Army in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Salvation Army received a nice surprise on Giving Tuesday this year!

The Salvation Army says a Gold Krugerrand was found in their Red Kettle at the Gray Food's grocery store!

The coin is from 1976 and features a profile of Paul Kruger, the president of the South African republic Transvaal from 1882-1902. The back of the coin shows a Springbok-Antelope, the national animal of South America.

The estimated value of the coin is $1,790, according to the Salvation Army.

