FSD 145 delays return to in-person learning until Jan. 4

FREEPORT (WREX) — Plans for Freeport School District students to return to the classroom in December have changed.

The district sent a letter to parents Wednesday explaining remote learning will continue until at least Dec. 18. After that, students are on break for the Christmas holiday. They are then set to return to in-person learning on Jan. 4

The district initially hoped to bring students back to in-person learning on Dec. 7. But as of Dec. 2, the district said it has 12 staff members isolated or quarantined and six more waiting for test results. Below is the full letter sent to parents explaining the decision.