Final sentencing set for man who claimed to be Timmothy Pitzen

CINCINNATI (AP) -- A federal judge has scheduled final sentencing Dec. 15 for an Ohio man who falsely claimed to be a long-missing child.



U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett announced the virtual hearing in a notice Wednesday.



Barrett early this year told 25-year-old Brian Michael Rini he must serve two years. But the judge also wants to see results of a presentencing investigation before entering his sentence.



Court records show the deadline for the investigation has been extended repeatedly during the pandemic. The report likely includes information about Rini's mental and physical health.



He pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft.



Rini claimed to be Timmothy Pitzen, a boy from Aurora, Illinois who went missing in 2011.