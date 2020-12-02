Fastest warming: Winter temperatures in Illinois up over 3° since 1970

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures this week show signs of warming, but could this be part of a bigger trend with winter temperatures?

The data:

Let no certainty remain in place: the climate is warming. However, temperatures do not seem to be rising equally in all areas of the country. In fact, our friends at Climate Central crunched numbers in 49 states (excluding Hawaii) since 1970. In that period of only fifty years, winter was found to be the fastest warming season in 38 states.

Locally: Temperatures have risen over 3° since the early 1970s, making meteorological winter the fastest warming season in Illinois. The closest season of warming is found in the spring, with summer warming the slowest.

Illinois' winters have warmed over 3° since 1970.

Hop over the Stateline into Wisconsin and more of the same can be found. Temperatures since 1970 are up over 4° on average, making winter in the Dairy State the fastest warming season. Much like in Illinois, summer is the slowest warming season, with both locations seeing rises of only about 1°.

Wisconsin is also experiencing warming winters.

Nationally: Climate Central analyzed the climate data in 49 states and found that over 75% of states had winter as the most rapidly warming season. The Great Lakes and Northeast experienced the most dramatic rise, with temperatures of up to 5° warmer in those regions.

Thirty-eight of 49 states analyzed have winter warming occurring the fastest of any season.

Impacts of a warmer winter: