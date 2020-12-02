Fastest warming: Winter temperatures in Illinois up over 3° since 1970

Fastest warming: Winter temperatures in Illinois up over 3° since 1970New
ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures this week show signs of warming, but could this be part of a bigger trend with winter temperatures?
The data:
Let no certainty remain in place: the climate is warming. However, temperatures do not seem to be rising equally in all areas of the country. In fact, our friends at Climate Central crunched numbers in 49 states (excluding Hawaii) since 1970. In that period of only fifty years, winter was found to be the fastest warming season in 38 states.
Locally: Temperatures have risen over 3° since the early 1970s, making meteorological winter the fastest warming season in Illinois. The closest season of warming is found in the spring, with summer warming the slowest.
Hop over the Stateline into Wisconsin and more of the same can be found. Temperatures since 1970 are up over 4° on average, making winter in the Dairy State the fastest warming season. Much like in Illinois, summer is the slowest warming season, with both locations seeing rises of only about 1°.
Nationally: Climate Central analyzed the climate data in 49 states and found that over 75% of states had winter as the most rapidly warming season. The Great Lakes and Northeast experienced the most dramatic rise, with temperatures of up to 5° warmer in those regions.
Impacts of a warmer winter:
- Warmer winters DO NOT equate to less snowfall: A common misconception about climate change is that warmer weather means less snowfall. While some areas of the country have seen decreases in snowfall, that isn't the case in the Great Lakes region. This coincides with where winter-time temperatures are warming the fastest. How is this? It has everything to do with lake ice being absent. Last winter was a prime example of what absent lake ice can mean for areas prone to lake-effect snow.
- Longer allergy & pest season: If one suffers from allergies during either the spring or fall seasons, a warmer climate means suffering might last longer. As growing seasons lengthen, so too does the potential for what's growing to lead to sniffles and sneezes. If pests are a bigger concern, warmer temperatures during the transitional seasons of fall and spring mean more opportunity for stinkbugs to nibble crops.
- Impacts on crops: A longer pest season can obviously have huge impacts on crops, but so too can warmer temperatures. Everything in nature has a place and bitter cold is necessary for certain crops.
- If you like juicy peaches in the summer, a warmer winter could spell problems. If you like
- Do you love a crisp apple in the fall? A warmer winter could mean less bounty during the fall months.
- If you like to top sundaes with cherries, that may become increasingly difficult.