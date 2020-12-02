EU stops short of advising against holiday travel over virus

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive commission is urging member countries to keep strong anti-COVID 19 restrictions in place to avoid a post-holiday surge of coronavirus cases and deaths but has stopped short of advising against travel. The European Commission said in non-binding recommendations published Wednesday that easing pandemic-containment measures this month would jeopardize the efforts that have helped slow infections across the EU in recent weeks. New confirmed cases are falling steadily across Europe, and until vaccines against the virus are rolled out, the EU commission is recommending prudence. EU health ministers discussed the European Commission’s strategy Wednesday as European countries famous for their skiing resorts struggled to find a common approach.