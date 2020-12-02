EU looks forward to Biden resetting trans-Atlantic relations

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is grasping the imminent arrival of the Biden administration as a key moment to reset relations with the United States after four years of acrimony under President Donald Trump. With a series of initiatives, the 27 nation bloc is seeking to rekindle the decades-old spirit of trans-Atlantic cooperation that has long defined global diplomacy but also acknowledges that future relations will have to adapt to a multi-polar world where China is an ever bigger player. “It is time to reconnect,” said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Wednesday, glad to shed the Trump years.