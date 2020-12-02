Skip to Content

EU looks forward to Biden resetting trans-Atlantic relations

6:46 am National news from the Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is grasping the imminent arrival of the Biden administration as a key moment to reset relations with the United States after four years of acrimony under President Donald Trump. With a series of initiatives, the 27 nation bloc is seeking to rekindle the decades-old spirit of trans-Atlantic cooperation that has long defined global diplomacy but also acknowledges that future relations will have to adapt to a multi-polar world where China is an ever bigger player. “It is time to reconnect,” said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Wednesday, glad to shed the Trump years.  

Associated Press

