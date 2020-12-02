China #MeToo case heard in court after more than 2 years

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese woman who filed a sexual misconduct lawsuit against a TV host has told dozens of cheering supporters at a courthouse she hopes her case will encourage other victims of gender violence in a system that gives them few options to pursue complaints. Zhou Xiaoxuan spoke ahead of a trial for her lawsuit, which was delayed for two years and reflects the challenges Chinese women have in pursuing sexual misconduct complaints despite the spread of the global #MeToo movement. Zhou accuses Zhu Jun, a popular state TV host, of forcibly kissing her in 2014. She is asking for a public apology as well as $7,600 in damages. Zhu has denied the accusation and filed a defamation case against Zhou.