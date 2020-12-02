Chicago tows over 230 vehicles on 1st night of parking ban

CHICAGO (AP) — The City of Chicago towed over 230 vehicles on the first day of the overnight winter parking ban. On Dec. 1 every year, from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. until April 1, cars are not allowed to park along 107 miles of main streets throughout the city. The parking ban is enforced regardless of snow. According to officials, the city towed 16 less cars than last year at this time, according to officials. Violators of the parking ban will be towed and face a minimum $150 towing fee, a $60 ticket, and a storage fee of $25 per day.