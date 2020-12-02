BBB: Online pet scams on the rise in 2020

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Online scams involving pets are on the rise, according to the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB is now advising extreme caution when shopping for a pet online, especially in light of scammers’ evolving tactics.

Soon after cities and states began to impose tighter restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, BBB Scam Tracker saw a spike in pet fraud reports, with more than 3,200 reports received in 2020 from the U.S. and Canada. Data from BBB Scam Tracker shows more reports about fraudulent pet websites in April than in the first three months of the year combined.

Scam Tracker reports show that many fraudsters tell would-be pet owners they cannot meet the animals before sending money. Petscams.com, which tracks and exposes these scams, recommends using another tool popularized by COVID-19 -- video conferencing -- to meet the animal and owner virtually before buying as a way of reducing scam vulnerability.

“COVID-19 has made for a long and uncertain year, and a ‘quarantine puppy’ or other pet has proven to be a comfort for many people, but it also has created fertile ground for fraudsters,” says Dennis Horton, director of the Rockford Regional Office of the Better Business Bureau. “People currently shopping for pets online are prime targets for fraudsters trolling the internet looking for want-to-be pet owners. Knowing the red flags associated with this scam can help consumers avoid heartache and losing their money.”

Here's a look at pet scam reports from 2017-2020, according to the BBB's Scam Tracker Data.

Year Pet Scam Reports Losses 2017 884 $448,123 2018 1,578 $718,248 2019 1,870 $1,016,380 2020 (Jan. 1-Sept. 30) 3,231 $2,347,363 2020 (Projected) 4,308 $3,129,852

The median loss reported to Scam Tracker in 2020 is $1,019. Those aged 35 to 55 accounted for nearly half (45%) of BBB reports in 2019.



According to the Scam Tracker website, a Roscoe woman was a victim of a pet scam back in August. The website says the woman lost $750 while trying to purchase a cat.



BBB says Scam Tracker data indicates that mobile payment apps like Zelle and CashApp are often used now. Both Zelle and CashApp have issued warnings about pet scams. In addition, pet scammers now commonly use online advertising tools such as sponsored links to boost their fraudulent listings in search results.

While puppies remain the most common bait in a pet scam, 12% of pet scam complaints to BBB were about kittens or cats. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) data shows that scams involving kittens have more than doubled since 2017. The FTC also received 185 reports of parrots being ordered but not delivered during the first half of 2020. Fraudulent listings for Yorkshire terriers and French bulldogs are particularly pervasive, according to Scam Tracker reports.

BBB recommendations for buying pets online:

See the pet in person before paying any money. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, consider a video call with the seller so you can see the seller and the actual pet for sale. Since scammers are not likely to comply with the request, this may help avoid a scam.

Do a reverse image search of the photo of the pet and search for a distinctive phrase in the description.

Do research to get a sense of a fair price for the breed you are considering. Think twice if someone advertises a purebred dog for free or at a deeply discounted price … it could be a fraudulent offer.

Check out a local animal shelter online for pets you can meet before adopting.

BBB urges more law enforcement action against pet scammers.

The media and public should help to educate those looking for pets online by sharing BBB’s tips and study.

Who to contact if you are the victim of a pet scam: