Austria to allow Christmas skiing but many restrictions stay

VIENNA (AP) — Austrian officials say they will allow skiing to start on Dec. 24, but will limit the capacity of ski lifts and keep restaurants, bars and hotels largely closed until early January. Austria also will require many people entering the country over the Christmas period to go into quarantine. Tough lockdown measures took effect Nov. 17 and are due to expire on Sunday. Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said a limited curfew that has applied around the clock will be eased, and from Monday will apply only between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Schools will be reopened next week, as will non-essential shops, museums, libraries and some other businesses.