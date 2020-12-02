Armenian opposition pushes PM to step down over peace deal

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators have rallied in Armenia’s capital to to continue to pressure the ex-Soviet nation’s prime minister to resign over a peace deal with neighboring Azerbaijan that domestic critics see as a betrayal of national interests. The Russia-brokered agreement took effect on Nov. 10 and followed 44 days of fierce fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh. The deal saw the return to Azerbaijan of a significant part of Nagorno-Karabakh and also obliged Armenia to hand over all of the regions it held outside the separatist region. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday for his personal courage in making “painful but necessary decisions” to end the fighting.