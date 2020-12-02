Amount of COVID-19 vaccine dosages coming to Winnebago County still unknown

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Leaders in Winnebago County say they're still not sure of how many COVID-19 vaccine dosages the county will receive in the state's first shipment.

On Tuesday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said the state is expected to see 109,000 dosages of the vaccine as part of the first shipment to the state. Those dosages will then be divided up among the state.

Dr. Sandra Martell, the Public Administrator of the Winnebago County Health Department, says the county is still waiting to see how many dosages the county will receive. Despite not knowing how many dosages the county will initially receive, Dr. Martell says it will be a "slow roll" in terms of its availability.

Dr. Martell says the county recently submitted their COVID-19 vaccine plan, which is similar to the state, meaning healthcare workers and residents in long-term care facilities will be among the first to get the vaccine. The vaccine will not be mandatory, but will require consent, according to Dr. Martell.



Dr. Martell also says the vaccine will be a two-dose vaccine and will need to be taken 21 days apart. The vaccine will come in its own super-refrigeration storage, meaning the county doesn't need to purchase any more refrigeration storage.



Despite a vaccine expected to be coming soon, Dr. Martell says a lot of the practices we currently have, will need to stay in place.

"So yes we will continue to have to mask, continue to social distance and also we will have to have frequent hand washing and limit our contact with those outside our household," said Dr. Martell.

Winnebago County health officials reported 79 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, for a total of 18,804 confirmed cases since the pandemic started. Of the new cases, a 3-month-old baby tested positive for the virus, according to Dr. Martell. The rolling positivity rate for the virus is at 15.7%.



As of Monday, there 169 people in the hospital for COVID-19 in Winnebago County, according to Dr. Martell.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says residents need to stay alert.

"This is the time we need to continue to be vigilant," said Mayor McNamara.



The recovery rate for the virus in Winnebago County is at 98%.