13 WREX to honor those lost to COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- 366 people have died in our area due to COVID-19 or complications from the virus, a number that is only growing.

13 WREX reports the numbers almost daily, but we want to put a face to the number of those who have died.

So, we're working on a special project to honor and remember those we have lost to COVID-19 in a story that will air at the end of 2020 and on a special web page on WREX.com.

If you have a family member or friend in the 13 WREX viewing area who lost their life to COVID-19, please contact us so we can remember and honor them. You can email news@wrex.com, message us on facebook, or call 815-335-7855.