Women plead guilty in sex sting involving Patriots owner

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two of four women charged in a South Florida prostitution sting that also involved New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft have taken plea deals this week. Court records show 41-year-old Lei Wang and 60-year-old Shen Mingbi each pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count in Palm Beach County circuit court. Records show two other who worked at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter had previously reached deals with prosecutors. A misdemeanor charge against Kraft was dropped earlier this year after courts blocked their use of video that allegedly shows him paying for sex. Kraft had pleaded not guilty but issued a public apology for his actions.