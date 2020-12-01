William Ingalls

William joined WREX in June of 2019 as a videographer before becoming a multi-media journalist in November of 2020. He was born and raised in Rockford before going to Augustana College where he graduated with his Bachelor's degree in multi-media journalism and English.

His interest in journalism came from playing and studying football, which he played through college. William says he found his love for news reporting after working as an intern at WREX during the summer of his senior year in 2018.

After growing up in Rockford and going to high school at Christian Life, William wanted to start his career in the city he grew up and tell stories about people in his hometown.

When he's not at work, William enjoys watching the Chicago Bears, Bulls and Blackhawks and eating at all the restaurants in Rockford.



Little known facts about William: