The weather quickly turns milder after a couple of cold days

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The winter chill doesn't hang around for long as milder weather quickly builds into the Stateline. We likely see the milder and quiet weather hang around well into the middle of the month.

Warmer Wednesday:

After two days in a row in the 30's, the middle of the week warms up about 10 degrees. This puts us solidly into the 40's for highs. On top of the added warmth, the wind stays light and a sunny sky hangs overhead. Overall, Wednesday should feel much milder compared to the start of the week.

Temperatures are usually in the upper 30's in early December. The forecast the rest of the week has the middle 40's.

We may stay a handful of degrees or more above average well through the end of the week. Thursday and Friday also stay sunny, with highs in the low 40's. The weekend hangs onto the middle to low 40's, along with the dry and sunny weather.

Similar weather is on the way next week. Temperatures may dip once or twice into the upper 30's, but for the most part we stay in the middle to low 40's. The weather turns partly cloudy, but rain and snow stay away as well.

Quiet pattern:

Why does the weather stay dry and milder consistently for a long stretch? We will be stuck in a quiet weather pattern for a while. Without any weather systems moving in, we won't see many changes in our local weather.

The jet stream stays well away from us, which keeps the weather quiet and dry.

This pattern is simplified a little, but the jet stream stays well to our west, south, and east. As a result, storm systems following the jet stream pass around our region and don't give us a chance to see wet weather or a big change in temperature.

The quiet pattern doesn't break down for a while, which keeps the weather dry and mild. We could see this extend into the middle of the month. This makes driving easier and the weather easier to plan around. On the flip side, if you were hoping for a snowy holiday, you'll have to hope we get a storm or two close to the holidays. There doesn't look to be one moving in anytime soon to provide a blanket of snow (and temperatures cold enough to have the snow stay in place).