Southern Illinois house fire kills 3, injures 2 others

ZEIGLER, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois house fire has killed three people. WPSD-TV reports callers reporting the blaze Monday afternoon in the city of Zeigler originally reported the home was fully engulfed with multiple people trapped inside. The Franklin County Coroner confirms one adult and two children died. Authorities say firefighters and police officers attempted to enter the home to rescue anyone inside, but were unable to do so. A female was located outside the home, and airlifted from the scene to a burn center. A firefighter also was injured and was transported to a local hospital before being released.