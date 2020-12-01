Scott’s Law crashes are down compared to 2020, but still high

ILLINOIS (WREX) -- 2019 was a deadly year for Illinois State Police working on the side of the road, three were killed in Scott's Law crashes. That number includes Trooper Brooke Jones-Story who was killed while inspecting a semi on US-20 near Freeport. 25 squad cars were hit last year when drivers did not move over and give troopers enough space.

So far in 2019, 15 squad cars have been hit, though no troopers have been killed. Only two crashes led to "incapacitating injuries" for troopers.

"We're in the middle of a pandemic," said Asst. Deputy Chief of Public Information, Mindy Carroll. "There is less people perhaps on the roadway and we still have crashes when first responders are out there doing their thing."

Without vigilant drivers, ISP says these crashes could increase as we enter the winter months.