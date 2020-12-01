Rockford police investigating string of air conditioning unit thefts

ROCKFORD (WREX) —The Rockford Police Department say they have recently received several reports recently of stolen air conditioning units.



The police department says in some of the incidents, the suspect has opened the A/C unit and removed copper coils, causing considerable damage to the unit.



In other cases, the suspect has taken the entire unit, according to police.

Police say the public is advised to be aware of people tampering

with A/C units and to report any suspicious activity.

If you have any information on these thefts, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.