Rockford museums ask community to think of them during holiday giving season

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Doors are closed at the Discovery Center Children's Museum and the Burpee Museum of Natural History. These closures are due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Tier 3 Mitigations throughout the state.

The Discovery Center says it relies heavily on admission income to keep its doors open.

"As of last week our admissions were down 80% compared to last year," says museum marketing director Ann Marie Walker.

The center says it's also seen major declines in memberships and giftshop sales. This drop of revenue has forced the center to make tough cuts.

"We've had to eliminate a lot of our positions. We've had to layoff a lot of our part-time staff," says Walker.

Just next door, the Burpee is also feeling this pain.

"We ended up having to furlough approximately 84% of our staff to make ends meet," says Executive Director Anne Weerda.

Even though visitors aren't allowed in right now, that doesn't mean everything can shut down.

"Because we're a collection based facility, we still have to maintain and preserve these items that are in our collection," says Weerda. "Native American pair of moccasins from the 1800s we can't let that get super hot or super cold."

Both museums have offered free programming for families throughout the pandemic. Items like at-home crafts, online story times, and other virtual fun. Now these non-profits are hoping the community will remember them this giving season.

"Those organizations add a lot to our quality of life," says United Way of Rock River Valley Executive Director Linda Sandquist. "I think in this season of giving it's really important to think about how we can support them as well."

If you'd like to donate to the Burpee Museum, donations up to December 2nd will be matched. Click here if you'd like to donate.



The Discovery Center Museum gift shop is open for limited hours. Museum members save 25% between December 1st and 23rd while the rest of the public saves 15%. It will be open Monday, December 7 & Tuesday, December 8 from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm Limited number of shoppers at one time to maintain social distancing. Health screening required prior to entry. You can also shop by appointment - call 815-963-6769 to make an appointment. You can also use the help of a personal shopper by emailing Michelel@discoverycentermuseum.org or calling 815-972-2838.