ROCKFORD (WREX) — You can still visit Santa Claus this December from the comfort of your own home.

The Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (RACVB) is presenting Stroll on State's Virtual Visits with Santa. On Dec. 6, 13, and 20, you can register to meet with Santa for three minutes online. Santa will be available to meet with families from 1 - 6 p.m. each day.

To register to meet with Santa, click here.