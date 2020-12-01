Pritzker urges caution as post-Thanksgiving surge of the virus is expected

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is warning residents to remain cautious as health officials await the bulk of Thanksgiving data.

"This is the time to be extra careful. With a surge of the virus expected, limit your mobility outside of your home and stay home if you don't feel well," said Gov. Pritzker during his daily Tuesday press briefing on the virus.

The governor says if you traveled for Thanksgiving, now through Friday is the ideal time to get tested for the virus.



The state announced 12,542 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus on Tuesday. The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 125 more deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 738,846 cases and 12,403 deaths since the pandemic began.

Gov. Pritzker say the new number of cases today were people who may have been exposed 2-3 weeks ago. The governor also says those who died may have been in the hospital fighting the virus for multiple days.

"All that is to stay is we know we aren't going to see the bulk of the impact from Thanksgiving in our data quite yet," said Gov. Pritzker.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the Director of the IDPH, says actions taken by Illinoisans will continue to impact upcoming holidays.

"And as this holiday season continues, I ask you what you are going to do...You can give the gift of life by taking on some of these simple measures that are not so burdensome," said Dr. Ezike.