Pritzker: Illinois anticipating first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine to be small

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says the state is still seeing uncertainty regarding the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.



Gov. Pritzker provided an update on the status of the vaccine on Tuesday during his daily press briefing.



The governor says the state is still anticipating the first shipment of the vaccines to be small enough where it may not cover all of the healthcare workers in the state. If it does, the remaining dosages of the vaccine would go to long-term care facilities.

"Right now, it looks like — and this is as of today, and tomorrow it could change — 109,000 doses, which is about 54,500 people because there are two doses per person. So that's the very first shipment," said Gov. Pritzker.

The governor says all of the numbers are still in flux and can change.

"We're at the whim of the FDA, the CDC and the federal government as far as those first few shipments," said Gov. Pritzker.



As of now, the COVID-19 vaccines which have been approved don't include dosages for children.

"These vaccines that are coming in December and in January have not been approved for children. They're only approved for adults. There are trials going on, that will go on over the next couple of months with regard to children and the impact of these vaccines children, the dosage that's right for them and so on," said Gov. Pritzker.