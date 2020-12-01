Polish zoo captures rare mouse-deer birth on video

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A zoo in Poland claims it’s the first to capture on video the birth of a rare Philippine mouse-deer and everyone is hoping it’s a male so it can help the endangered species breed. The night birth Nov. 10 at the Zoo in Wroclaw has given experts some knowledge on the mouse-deer’s birth process and the first actions of a newborn, including that it begins to nurse quickly. The naturally reclusive animal is hiding from view and experts have not been able yet to determine its sex. There is only one confirmed male, in Wroclaw, among the 12 mouse-deer living in Europe’s zoos, which makes breeding very difficult.