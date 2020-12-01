Pakistan court resumes appeal hearing in Daniel Pearl murder

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s top court has resumed the hearing of an appeal from the family of American journalist Daniel Pearl against the acquittal of a British-born Pakistani man convicted over the 2002 beheading of the Wall Street Journal reporter. The key suspect in Pearl’s slaying was acquitted in April, a move that stunned the U.S. government, Pearl’s family and journalism advocacy groups. The acquittal is now being appealed separately by the government and Pearl’s family, a process that under Pakistani law could take years. Thursday’s opening arguments from a government lawyer came after the case had been adjourned since late October.