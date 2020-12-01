Owner of Artale Wine in Rockford dies from COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A well-known Rockford business owner lost his life over the holiday weekend to complications of COVID-19.

Tony Artale died in the hospital on Friday, 11 days after he was put on a ventilator.

His daughter, Susie, told 13 WREX about how his family said goodbye.

"We gathered as a family and FaceTimed my dad and they took him off, they extubated him, and we all got to talk to him as he took his last breath. And that was just the most bizarre thing ever," she said.

No one was allowed to see Tony in person because of the virus.

Tony co-founded Artale Wine Co. off Spring Creek Road with his son, Anthony, back in 2008. The wine shop often hosted benefits to help local charities. Anthony said his father cared a great deal about community and family, and it's clear he had a big impact on both.

"If you take the time to read through all those comments, you'll get an idea of who he was and how many lives he's touched. And it's pretty amazing. So many people thought he was a great guy," said Anthony.

The family will have a private funeral service, but there are plans to have a celebration of life ceremony on a soccer field once restrictions have lifted.