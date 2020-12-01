Ousted US prosecutor Berman hired by white-shoe NY law firm

NEW YORK (AP) — The former federal prosecutor in Manhattan who led several investigations into President Donald Trump’s allies has been hired by a white-shoe law firm in New York. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson said Tuesday that Geoffrey S. Berman will provide criminal defense for the firm in white-collar cases and also work on complex commercial litigation. The job offers a soft landing for Berman, who after an extraordinary standoff in June, was pushed out as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York. He led investigations into Trump’s orbit, including one involving the business dealings of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.