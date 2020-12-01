Skip to Content

New Winnebago County State’s Attorney takes over office Tuesday

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
7:25 am Top Stories
Winnebago-County-Hite-Ross

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Starting Tuesday, Winnebago County will have a new top prosecutor taking over the State's Attorney office.

J. Hanley will take over for Marilyn Hit Ross; she was appointed to the position in November 2018 after former State's Attorney Joe Bruscato won a seat as a judge.

Hite Ross has been a prosecutor for more than 30 years and says she is proud to have served the community in such a capacity as State's Attorney.

"Its been a blessing, privilege and pleasure to be of service," says Hite Ross, "but my time as state's attorney has come to an end with my decision and I am very good with that decision."

She says she will keep the county in her prayers and hopes everyone stays safe due to Covid-19.

Maggie Polsean

Maggie Polsean is an anchor for 13 News Today. Born and raised in Rockford, she is excited to be back home working for the station she grew up watching. Maggie is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee and Christian Life high school in Rockford.

Skip to content