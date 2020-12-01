New Winnebago County State’s Attorney takes over office Tuesday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Starting Tuesday, Winnebago County will have a new top prosecutor taking over the State's Attorney office.



J. Hanley will take over for Marilyn Hit Ross; she was appointed to the position in November 2018 after former State's Attorney Joe Bruscato won a seat as a judge.



Hite Ross has been a prosecutor for more than 30 years and says she is proud to have served the community in such a capacity as State's Attorney.



"Its been a blessing, privilege and pleasure to be of service," says Hite Ross, "but my time as state's attorney has come to an end with my decision and I am very good with that decision."



She says she will keep the county in her prayers and hopes everyone stays safe due to Covid-19.