Netanyahu rival threatens to end coalition, force election

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief governing partner says he will vote in favor of a proposal to dissolve their troubled coalition, accusing the Israeli leader of repeatedly breaking his promises and pushing Israel closer to its fourth election in two years. Tuesday’s announcement by Defense Minister Benny Gantz that he would vote in favor of a preliminary no-confidence measure did not immediately cause the government to collapse. Rather, Gantz is warning that he’s lost patience with Netanyahu and is ready to break up their alliance if a long-overdue budget isn’t passed immediately. A preliminary vote is scheduled Wednesday, but final approval could take several days, leaving the door open for compromise.