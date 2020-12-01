Miracle Mile hosting virtual shopping experience

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A non-profit organization is hosting a virtual shopping experience to help support local businesses.

Miracle Mile in Rockford is hosting "Jingle on the Mile" to help promote several local businesses.

Merchants will post order instructions, hours and pick-up restrictions on the Miracle Mile's event page and their Facebook pages. Face masks and social distancing is required for any in-person contact.



Here's a look at the businesses who are participating:

815 Blades, 3534 E State St

Bonnie's Boutique, 3921 E State St Ste D

Circle of Wellness, 3626 E State St

Culture Shock, 2239 Charles St

Don Carter Lanes, 4007 E State St

Finials Scandinavian Gifts, 4626 E State St

Lallygag Boutique, 4616 E State St

Madzen - local artisan

Mary's Market Cafe & Bakery, 4431 E State St

Parks Big & Tall, 314 N Alpine Rd

Paula's Purses - local artisan

Petals & Pickins, 4616 E State St

Robin's Nest Hobbies & Collectibles, 3925 E State St

Snow Park at Alpine Hills, 4402 Larson Ave

Shooter’s Tap Room, 4007 E State St

Jingle on the Mile ends Dec. 5.

Click here for more information. For any other holiday-related, be sure to check out the 13 WREX holiday page.