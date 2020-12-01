Miracle Mile hosting virtual shopping experience

Miracle Mile hosting virtual shopping experienceNew
ROCKFORD (WREX) — A non-profit organization is hosting a virtual shopping experience to help support local businesses.
Miracle Mile in Rockford is hosting "Jingle on the Mile" to help promote several local businesses.
Merchants will post order instructions, hours and pick-up restrictions on the Miracle Mile's event page and their Facebook pages. Face masks and social distancing is required for any in-person contact.
Here's a look at the businesses who are participating:
- 815 Blades, 3534 E State St
- Bonnie's Boutique, 3921 E State St Ste D
- Circle of Wellness, 3626 E State St
- Culture Shock, 2239 Charles St
- Don Carter Lanes, 4007 E State St
- Finials Scandinavian Gifts, 4626 E State St
- Lallygag Boutique, 4616 E State St
- Madzen - local artisan
- Mary's Market Cafe & Bakery, 4431 E State St
- Parks Big & Tall, 314 N Alpine Rd
- Paula's Purses - local artisan
- Petals & Pickins, 4616 E State St
- Robin's Nest Hobbies & Collectibles, 3925 E State St
- Snow Park at Alpine Hills, 4402 Larson Ave
- Shooter’s Tap Room, 4007 E State St
Jingle on the Mile ends Dec. 5.
Click here for more information. For any other holiday-related, be sure to check out the 13 WREX holiday page.