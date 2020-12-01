Midway Village Museum names Patrick O’Keefe new executive director

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Midway Village Museum has named who will be its new Executive Director starting next year.



The museum announced Patrick O'Keefe will be the new Executive Director starting on Jan. 1, 2021.

“All of us at Midway Village Museum are looking forward to having Patrick share his knowledge and leadership skills as a part of our team,” said Britta Peterson, Board Chair. “Patrick’s commitment to Rockford and the future of Rockford will be an asset to Midway Village Museum as we continue to preserve Rockford’s past and provide quality history education in the region.”

O'Keefe has worked in the corporate and non-profit sectors in the Rockford community. O'Keefe also has experience in marketing, business development, financial management, communications, strategy, brand development, project management, and team building.

“I am honored and excited to have the privilege to help lead the Midway Village Museum,” said O’Keefe. “Local history has long been a passion of mine. Midway Village Museum is truly one of our finest assets in our region, connecting our past to our future. The facilities and the programs are of first quality and I look forward to building on the successes and continue the Midway Village Museum standard of excellence. Working with the board, staff, and volunteers we look forward to bringing our history to life and connecting to our community. I encourage you to visit and have an experience at the museum.”

O'Keefe will replace retiring Executive Director David Byrnes. Byrnes will have served successfully as the Executive Director at Midway Village Museum for 22 years at the time of his December, 2020, retirement.

O'Keefe and Byrnes will work together to ensure a smooth transition.