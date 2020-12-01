Member of Madigan’s leadership team plans to vote against him in January

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois House Democratic Caucus Chair says she won’t vote for House Speaker Mike Madigan to remain in power.

Rep. Kathleen Willis (D-Addison) said in a letter to Democratic colleagues Tuesday that she didn’t make her decision lightly.

“After a lot of thought and discussion with my family, I have come to the decision to let it be known that I will not be voting for Michael J. Madigan as Speaker for the 102nd General Assembly,” Willis wrote.

The suburban Democrat says the caucus needs to put “distraction” created by Madigan behind them and move forward in mending Illinois. Willis looks forward to working on the COVID-19 response, ethics reform, and ending systemic racism along with a smooth transition of leadership.

The suburban Democrat is the 19th member to announce their vote against the Speaker.

Madigan’s dwindling support

Madigan previously stated he intends to run for a 19th term in the leadership role.

“I confirmed that I continue to have support from a significant number of House Democratic caucus members,” Madigan stated on November 20.

However, the Speaker would need 60 votes to retain his position. While many around the statehouse say no one should bet against the Speaker, the chances of turning votes remain slim. Willis’ letter could lead even more members to announce their opposition to Madigan.

Rep. Stephanie Kifowit (D-Oswego) is the only member to publicly announce her candidacy for Speaker. Still, statehouse insiders have hinted at several other candidates in recent weeks. The vote should take place on January 13.

The leadership election comes amid the federal investigation into a bribery scheme with Commonwealth Edison. Federal prosecutors charged four individuals last month with close ties to the Speaker. Madigan’s close confidant Mike McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former executive John Hooker, and lobbyist Jay Doherty appear for arraignment Tuesday.

Madigan faces no charges at this time, and the Speaker continues to deny any wrongdoing.

The special House committee investigating Madigan’s involvement in the bribery scheme has met twice in Springfield. Members hoped each of the individuals named in ComEd’s deferred prosecution agreement would voluntarily testify, but they declined invitations. The group could vote to issue subpoenas during their next hearing on December 14.

However, Committee Chairman Emanuel “Chris” Welch tested positive for COVID-19 over the holiday weekend. Welch said he will quarantine for two weeks and hopes to hold the hearing as planned.