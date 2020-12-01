Skip to Content

Master List: Local businesses open in the Stateline ahead of Christmas

(WREX) — We know this year is unlike any other, impacting the holiday shopping season. That's why 13 WREX wants to help highlight local businesses during the holiday season.

Here's a look at some businesses we know are still open. If you don't see a local business you know is open, don't worry as we'll continue to add to this list!

If you are a businesses owner and want to add your business to this list, email news@wrex.com and include the name of the business, location of the business, a phone number or email address and the business' website.

BOONE COUNTY

WINNEBAGO COUNTY

  • Buzzy’s Kustom Kreations, LLC (Kustom Made Home Furnishings and décor)
    • 6125 N. 2nd St., Unit #1, Loves Park
    • (815) 543-2625
    • Hours vary day-to-day, closed on Sunday. For more, click here.
  • Institute of Languages, Mathematics and Sciences (ILMS)
    • 5601 Wansford Way, Rockford
    • (708) 581-8617
    • Hours vary
    • Click here for more
  • The Nutrition Cave - Healthy shakes and Teas
    • 106 Cherry Street, Cherry Valley
    • Hours:
      • M-F 7-5 p.m.
      • Saturday 7-1 p.m.
  • Rejuvenation Massage and Cryotherapy
    • 1495 Northrock Ct., Rockford
    • 815-957-0123
    • Hours (by appointment only):
      • Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.
      • Saturday & Sunday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • Rockford Soccer
    • 929 S. Alpine Rd, Rockford
    • (815) 394-7474
  • Royal Hobby Shop
    • 3920 E State St, Rockford
    • (815) 399-1771
    • Open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. every day, closed on Sundays.
  • Salt + Sol
    • 14468 Industrial Pkwy South, South Beloit
    • (815) 290-0173
    • Open Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
    • Click here for more.

ONLINE ONLY

