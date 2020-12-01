Master List: Local businesses open in the Stateline ahead of Christmas

(WREX) — We know this year is unlike any other, impacting the holiday shopping season. That's why 13 WREX wants to help highlight local businesses during the holiday season.

Here's a look at some businesses we know are still open. If you don't see a local business you know is open, don't worry as we'll continue to add to this list!



If you are a businesses owner and want to add your business to this list, email news@wrex.com and include the name of the business, location of the business, a phone number or email address and the business' website.

BOONE COUNTY

Lola Lenora Boutique 13534 Julie Drive, Poplar Grove (815) 222-4197 https://lolalenora.com/home



WINNEBAGO COUNTY

Buzzy’s Kustom Kreations, LLC (Kustom Made Home Furnishings and décor) 6125 N. 2nd St., Unit #1, Loves Park (815) 543-2625 Hours vary day-to-day, closed on Sunday. For more, click here.



Cox’s Digital Graphics and Design 815-608-2926 Amazinggraphicsonline.com



Hidden Treasures Mall & Antiques 6329 N 2nd St, Loves Park (779) 210-7602 Open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. every day except for Sunday (11-6 p.m.) https://hidden-treasures-mall-antiques.business.site/



Integrated HomeCare Services 5027 Harrison Avenue, Rockford (815)-227-0202 Monday-Friday: 8:30-4:30 p.m. https://www.integratedhc.com/



Institute of Languages, Mathematics and Sciences (ILMS) 5601 Wansford Way, Rockford (708) 581-8617 Hours vary Click here for more



The Nutrition Cave - Healthy shakes and Teas 106 Cherry Street, Cherry Valley Hours: M-F 7-5 p.m. Saturday 7-1 p.m.



Pottery Lounge Inside CherryVale Mall 815-332-7707



Rejuvenation Massage and Cryotherapy 1495 Northrock Ct., Rockford 815-957-0123 Hours (by appointment only): Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. Saturday & Sunday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.



Rock Valley Garden Center, Inc. 785 N. Bell School Road Rockford www.rockvalleygardencenter.com



Rockford Soccer 929 S. Alpine Rd, Rockford (815) 394-7474 Hours vary, click here for more



Royal Hobby Shop 3920 E State St, Rockford (815) 399-1771 Open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. every day, closed on Sundays.



Salt + Sol 14468 Industrial Pkwy South, South Beloit (815) 290-0173 Open Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Click here for more.



Secondhand Curves Resale 5643 E. State St., Rockford (779) 770-6583 Open everyday except for Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. http://www.secondhandcurves.com/index.html



ONLINE ONLY

Agree2ArtDegree - Michelle Boxleitner created her own design and style of facemasks. She'll soon be adding her own art and jewelry, too. https://www.etsy.com/shop/Agree2ArtDegree

