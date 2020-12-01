Master List: Local businesses open in the Stateline ahead of Christmas
(WREX) — We know this year is unlike any other, impacting the holiday shopping season. That's why 13 WREX wants to help highlight local businesses during the holiday season.
Here's a look at some businesses we know are still open. If you don't see a local business you know is open, don't worry as we'll continue to add to this list!
If you are a businesses owner and want to add your business to this list, email news@wrex.com and include the name of the business, location of the business, a phone number or email address and the business' website.
BOONE COUNTY
- Lola Lenora Boutique
- 13534 Julie Drive, Poplar Grove
- (815) 222-4197
- https://lolalenora.com/home
WINNEBAGO COUNTY
- Buzzy’s Kustom Kreations, LLC (Kustom Made Home Furnishings and décor)
- 6125 N. 2nd St., Unit #1, Loves Park
- (815) 543-2625
- Hours vary day-to-day, closed on Sunday. For more, click here.
- Cox’s Digital Graphics and Design
- 815-608-2926
- Amazinggraphicsonline.com
- Hidden Treasures Mall & Antiques
- 6329 N 2nd St, Loves Park
- (779) 210-7602
- Open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. every day except for Sunday (11-6 p.m.)
- https://hidden-treasures-mall-antiques.business.site/
- Integrated HomeCare Services
- 5027 Harrison Avenue, Rockford
- (815)-227-0202
- Monday-Friday: 8:30-4:30 p.m.
- https://www.integratedhc.com/
- Institute of Languages, Mathematics and Sciences (ILMS)
- 5601 Wansford Way, Rockford
- (708) 581-8617
- Hours vary
- Click here for more
- The Nutrition Cave - Healthy shakes and Teas
- 106 Cherry Street, Cherry Valley
- Hours:
- M-F 7-5 p.m.
- Saturday 7-1 p.m.
- Pottery Lounge
- Inside CherryVale Mall
- 815-332-7707
- Rejuvenation Massage and Cryotherapy
- 1495 Northrock Ct., Rockford
- 815-957-0123
- Hours (by appointment only):
- Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.- 8 p.m.
- Saturday & Sunday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Rock Valley Garden Center, Inc.
- 785 N. Bell School Road Rockford
- www.rockvalleygardencenter.com
- Rockford Soccer
- 929 S. Alpine Rd, Rockford
- (815) 394-7474
- Hours vary, click here for more
- Royal Hobby Shop
- 3920 E State St, Rockford
- (815) 399-1771
- Open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. every day, closed on Sundays.
- Salt + Sol
- 14468 Industrial Pkwy South, South Beloit
- (815) 290-0173
- Open Wednesday-Sunday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Click here for more.
- Secondhand Curves Resale
- 5643 E. State St., Rockford
- (779) 770-6583
- Open everyday except for Sunday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
- http://www.secondhandcurves.com/index.html
ONLINE ONLY
- Agree2ArtDegree - Michelle Boxleitner created her own design and style of facemasks. She'll soon be adding her own art and jewelry, too.
- The Nerd Botique - Locally based, handmade items