Local light shows give people opportunities to enjoy the holidays safely

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Light shows all over the Stateline are giving people the opportunity to enjoy the holidays safely.

People can walk through lighted tunnels, take pictures by candy-themed lights, and experience the holidays all while staying safe at the nicholas Conservatory.

"It's still important for people to go outdoors and enjoy the fresh air. it's still important for people to have something to look forward to," said Manager Dan Erwin. "We have to take is seriously but at the same time, it's to have a break from that too"

City first church is also getting in on the action this year. It's hosting it's first-ever Community Christmas Spectacular light show, also with a goal to get people out the house safely

"I think everyone is doing everything they can to bring hope," said Pastor Lisa Seaton. "With their families and with kids, all be able to hope in their with their jammies and head and have some normalcy in a year that has been so abnormal"

All Aglow requires masks and social distancing and the Christmas Spectacular is drive-thru only. The drive-thru light show kicks off on Thursday.